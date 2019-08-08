Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku in Milan as He Nears Inter Move For Massive Fee
'Lukaku is ours' chanted Inter Milan ecstatic fans who turned out at the airport to welcome him on his arrival during the night.
(Image: Twitter)
Manchester United's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku arrived in Milan early Thursday to undergo medical tests ahead of his likely transfer to Inter, Italian media reported.
"Lukaku is ours" chanted Inter Milan ecstatic fans who turned out at the airport to welcome him on his arrival during the night.
The 26-year-old has not played a single minute of United's pre-season campaign as talk of a transfer to the Serie A intensified, with Inter Milan the hot favourites.
Italian newspapers have said the fee could be 65 million euros ($73 million), plus bonuses of around 10 to 13 million euros.
Sports newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport said Lukaku travelled to Milan with his agent and friend Federico Pastorello and was to undergo stringent medical tests on Thursday.
Inter coach Antonio Conte said on Sunday he was "very hopeful" of finalising a deal to bring the former Everton star to the San Siro.
"Lukaku is a good player, a striker who I had tried to buy when I was coach at Chelsea" from 2016 to 2018, Conte said.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester United initially refused a deal and frenzied contacts between the two sides have taken place in recent days.
The player was in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday training with his boyhood club Anderlecht. Local papers showed pictures of him in the Belgian club's colours.
Inter have been in the market for a centre forward since the start of the transfer window.
But the club has been competing for his services with fellow Serie A side Juventus, who Italian media said had offered Manchester United an exchange with Paulo Dybala.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barot House Movie Review: Child Actor Aaryan Menghji Steals the Show in Offbeat Mystery Thriller
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix
- After 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested' Trends on Twitter, Actress Finally Clarifies Why
- Didn't Disrespect Arsenal, Says Laurent Koscielny After Transfer Row