Manchester United: Six Players Could Leave at End of Season as Red Devils Plan Squad Revamp

Manchester United is preparing a major clearout in the summer and the likes of Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez could be on the way out, according to media reports.As many as six players might leave Manchester United, BBC reported, as the club gets ready for a dressing room overhaul ahead of the new season.Recently-appointed permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has time and again mentioned that he has let the management know of his preferences and what he believes the club needs.Now that he has been appointed as the boss, Solskjaer will hold the key to who comes in and goes out of the Red Devils’ dressing room.However, Manchester United are far from having a comfortable transfer window. In fact, things from their end could be very complicated.According to BBC, the uncertainty over the futures of Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez makes the business complicated for them.With Sanchez completely out of form, having started just five games for United since Solskjaer arrival, he may be the first one allowed to leave.But not many clubs can match his wage demands and also, who will be willing to spend money on a player who seems to have lost his charm.On the other hand, BBC also reported that United are in agreement talks with Herrera and Mata, who are out of contract at the end of the season but there’s no certainty that they’ll stay.According to several reports, Herrera has already agreed to join French giants Paris St-Germain next season even though none of it has been confirmed by the players’ representatives or the club.Other players under the radar are Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian.If United indeed let go of six players, it will be the club’s biggest clearout since 2015. Back then, Louis Van Gaal had allowed six senior players go, including Angel di Maria, Tom Cleverley and Anders Lindegaard.One player that United dearly want to hold on is David de Gea and the club is confident that he will stay.