Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Real Eyeing Ronaldo Return, Martial Wants to Leave And Barca Interested in Rashford

The arrival of caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick has resulted in a definite change in the fortunes of Manchester United who started the season on a promising note before a flurry of defeats resulted in the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month. What Rangnick’s appointment also means is that the German would want to mould United into his image which may result in the exit/entry of several big names.

Here’s a roundup of the major transfer rumours surrounding the stars of Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid?

Oh well, it’s not even been five months since the Ronaldo made a stunning return to the club where he won the first of his five Ballon d’Or awards but speculations are already rife that he may be on his way out should the Ragnick consider him not part of his plans. And Real Madrid, where Ronaldo solidified his status as one of the greatest goalscorers in history, are reportedly keeping their eyes and ears open to the possibility of the Portuguese leaving United and becoming available in the January transfer window.

Also Read: ‘People Complained When I Used to Play With The Boys But Now They Appreciate me’

Paul Pogba to be allowed to leave

This is something that football fans in general and United fans in specific have grown accustomed to - the possibility of Pogba leaving for other club. Every new season starts with unending reports of the French midfielder wanting out before somehow managing to stay. However, this time around, Ragnick has made it clear that should Pogba, who is on the last year of his contract, express his desire to leave, he won’t persuade him to stay.

“I wouldn’t say he’s not worth keeping," the interim manager was quoted as saying in British media. “But players have to want to play for a big club like Manchester United. If a player does not want to play Manchester United in the medium or long term, I don’t think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind."

Anthony Martial wants out in Jan

Martial’s failure to get game time at Manchester United means he’s now more than willing to seek greener pastures. The 26-year-old’s agent has revealed to Sky Sports that, “He (Martial) just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Martial joined United in 2015 on a record transfer fee for that time. Despite a sparkling maiden campaign, he hasn’t been able to make himself indispensable.

Marcus Rashford to Barcelona?

El Nacional report that Barcelona are keeping a close watch on Rashford and feel the forward could be lured away from his boyhood club considering his current situation. Dip in form, injuries, the growing stature of Bruno Fernandes and the arrival of Ronaldo have contributed towards the forward playing a secondary role this season. This isn’t the first time though that the 24-year-old has been linked with a potential move to Barca.

While in the past, Rashford was untouchable, things may have changed considering the dramatic turn of events in the past few months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.