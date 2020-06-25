Manchester United Use All Five Substitutions At One Go Against Sheffield United

Manchester United made a unique bit of history during their Premier League match against Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer became the first manager in the history of football to make five substitutions at the same time during the second half of the game.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were pulled off at the 80th minute of the game and were replaced by Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Odion Ighalo and Andreas Pereira.

The Premier League has introduced a five-sub rule for the remainder of this season due to fixtures coming thick and fast as a result of the league being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Liverpool Close in on Premier League Glory; Anthony Martial Fires Manchester United to 3-0 Win

United are still far off challenging again for titles at the top of the table, but there are growing signs of momentum for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Martial produced two predatory first-time finishes before half-time to put United in command at Old Trafford.

Sheffield United were riding high in March before football's shutdown for three months, but the Blades have now picked up just one point and failed to score in their three games since the restart.

United could have piled on much more pain after the break, but were content with one more goal as Martial completed his first career hat-trick with a cheeky chip from Marcus Rashford's pass.