Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United will take on AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on January 4. Man United are in splendid form at the moment, winning their last three games in a row across different competitions. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the PL table with 32 points from 16 games this season.

Marcus Rashford has looked sharp as ever, clinching an important win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last fixture. The English international will have to play a pivotal role if the Man United are looking to make it four wins in a row.

AFC Bournemouth, in contrast, have had a tough season so far. As of now, they are 15th in the Premier League table with a paltry 16 points from 17 games, only two points above Nottingham Forest who are in the relegation zone. The Cherries lost their last outing against Crystal Palace 2-0. Erik ten Hag’s men would favour their chances going into this match, considering their current form.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will be played on January 4, Wednesday.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the Premier League match Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

AFC Bournemouth Probable Starting XI: Mark Travers, Jaidon Anthony, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura, Jefferson Lerma, Phillip Billing, Lewis Cook, Dominic Solanke, Kieffer Moore.

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Anthony Martial.

