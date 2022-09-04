Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United and Arsenal will face off in a blockbuster encounter in the Premier League on September 4. Erik ten Hag’s side looked listless in the first two games. However, Manchester United has notched up three consecutive victories since then. The Red Devils are still improving and eked out a 1-0 win against Leicester City. Jadon Sancho looks in imperious form and Erik ten Hag will hope that he scores in the all-important game against Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not started in any of the last three matches for United but pundits are backing him to come up with the goods on Sunday. Meanwhile, table-toppers Arsenal have won all their games so far and will look to extend their unbeaten run. But Mikel Arteta will know that beating a rejuvenated Manchester United at Old Trafford will be a tough challenge. The Gunners will hope that they can contain the likes of Ronaldo and Sancho on Sunday.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Manchester United and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played on September 4, Sunday.

Where will the match between Manchester United and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the match between Manchester United and Arsenal begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will begin at 9:00 pm IST, on September 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester United and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Manchester United and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Line-up:

Manchester United Predicted Line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Ronaldo; Rashford

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Jesus

