Manchester United vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United face a huge task as they get ready to go up against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Wednesday.The odds are all against Manchester United – they have not been in very good form lately and they are up against an inspired Lionel Messi – yet their miraculous win over Paris Saint-Germain in last-16 is not forgotten.While United have thrived away from home in the Champions League this season, their home record has been shoddy. At Old Trafford, United have won and scored only once.Barcelona on the other hand has been in a rampaging form and have almost won the La Liga title. They are primed for a domestic double but a Champions League victory is what they are looking at to get shine in their campaign.Barcelona have been ruling the domestic season since a number of years now but it is their underwhelming performance in the Champions League that has led them down.Ahead of the start of the season, Messi had said that he wants Barcelona to win the European crown this year and a determined Messi can surely be a nightmare for all teams.This is the 12th meeting between Manchester United and Barcelona and the latter holds a narrow 4-3 edge. Barcelona also hold the edge in terms of recent record, as they have defeated United the last two times they met – Champions League final 2009 and 2011.However, the news of comfort for Manchester United will be that the Red Devils have defeated Barcelona on the last two occasions when they have played a two-legged match.Manchester United vs Barcelona will be live streamed on Sony LIV in India. The match will be televised on Sony TEN Network which is why their application will see the live stream of it.The match is slated for 12.30am IST start.Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez were back to training with United and might get a look on from Solskjaer. If Rashford is fit, he will surely start.Ander Herrera, Eic Bailly and Antonio Valencia are all out with injury and will not be available for selection to Solskjaer.Scott McTominay is likely to make it to the midfield while Paul Pogba will be available after missing their previous Champions League match with suspension.David de Gea; Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus RashfordBarcelona are likely to one again be dependent on their star man Lionel Messi. Ousmane Dembele, if recovered, might get to replace Philippe Coutinho on the field.For Gerard Pique, it is like homecoming. This is his first return to Old Trafford since leaving the club in 2008.Ter Stegen; Sergio Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho