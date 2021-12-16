CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manchester United vs Brighton Postponed over Covid Outbreak: Premier League

Manchester United's match vs Brighton has been postponed. (Reuters Photo)

Manchester United's weekend fixture against Brighton this weekend has been postponed.

Manchester United’s weekend fixture against Brighton this weekend has been postponed, the Premier League announced on Thursday. “Regarding Manchester United’s game on Saturday, the club continues to have an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within their squad, which has left them unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford," the English top flight said in a statement.

“A significant number of Covid-19 cases led to their game against Brentford FC being called off earlier this week, and today additional positive tests have been confirmed."

first published:December 16, 2021, 21:20 IST