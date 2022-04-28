It has been a pretty poor run for Manchester United in the English Premier League recently. In their last two games, the Red Devils had to suffer two back-to-back humiliating defeats against Liverpool (4-0) and Arsenal (3-1) respectively.

The match against Chelsea might truly appear like a tough fixture for Manchester United but the Red Devils could not have asked for a better stage than this in order to script a resounding comeback in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Chelsea will come into the fixture after defeating their London rivals West Ham 1-0 in EPL. A win against Chelsea might not help Manchester United in improving their position on the points table but three points in such a situation will indeed be a big relief for Man United fans and supporters.

Ahead of tomorrow’s EPL match between Manchester United and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2021-22 match between Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) will be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) will take place on April 29, Friday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) be played?

The match between Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) begin?

The match between Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) will begin at 00:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) match?

Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) match?

Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Manchester United (MUN) and Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz

