Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pre-season Friendly Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United’s pre-season preparations resume on Tuesday as they clash against Premier League side Crystal Palace in the pre-season friendly match. The match will kick off at 3:40 pm at the Melbourne Stadium in Australia.

This will be United’s second consecutive friendly at the Melbourne Stadium, following a 4-1 triumph against Melbourne Victory last Friday. They also defeated arch-rivals Liverpool 4-0 in Thailand.

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial have looked in fine form in front of the goal. Man Utd will be hoping to continue their winning run under their new manager Erik ten Hag.

Crystal Palace made a poor start to their pre-season as they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Singapore on Friday. They will be hoping to make a comeback against United on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace be played?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will take place on July 19, Tuesday.

Where will the Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace be played?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be played at the Melbourne Stadium in Australia.

What time will the Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace begin?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will begin at 3:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace?

The Pre-season Friendly match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up:

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup:

David De Gea(Gk), Diego Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial

Crystal Palace’s possible starting lineup:

Vicente Guaita(Gk), Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Luka Milivojevic, Killian Phillips, Jordan Ayew, Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

