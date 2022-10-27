Manchester United will desperately be aiming for the full three points from their next Europa League fixture to seal their berth in the knockouts. Manchester United, in their penultimate group stage match, will be hosting FC Sherrif on Friday. The match between Manchester United and FC Sherrif will take place at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s men come into the fixture after securing a crucial 1-0 victory over Omonia Nicosia in their last Europa League match. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay found the back of the net in the dying minutes to earn the full three points for his side.

With nine points from four games, Manchester United currently find themselves in the second spot in their Europa League group.

FC Sherrif, on the other hand, had to endure a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Real Sociedad, in their last Europa League encounter. The Moldovan football club currently claim the third spot in the Europa League standings.

Ahead of Friday’s Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Sherrif; here is all you need to know:

What date Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Sherrif will be played?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Sherrif will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the Europa League match Manchester United vs FC Sherrif be played?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Sherrif will be played at the Old Trafford.

What time will the Europa League match Manchester United vs FC Sherrif begin?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Sherrif will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs FC Sherrif Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs FC Sherrif Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs FC Sherrif Europa League match?

The Manchester United vs FC Sherrif Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Manchester United vs FC Sherrif Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Sherrif Predicted Starting Line-up: Dumitru Celeadnic, Danila Ignatov, Gaby Kiki, Stjepan Radeljic, Renan Guedes, Mouhamed Diop, Mudasiru Salifu, Cedric Badolo, Patrick Kpozo, Ibrahim Akanbi, Pernambuco

