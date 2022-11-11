Manchester United will head to the Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in their final Premier League fixture before the FIFA World Cup kicks off. On Sunday evening, both these English clubs will be looking to bounce back after enduring defeats in the last game week.

Despite dominating the majority of the match against Aston Villa, Erik Ten Hag’s men were unable to capitalise on their opportunities and were humbled by the Claret and Blue. The scoreline that read 3-1 wasn’t an apt description of the action as Villa made their chances count while United’s lone goal came in the first half, courtesy of an own goal. The Red Devils will be desperate to rectify their blunders and get a win on the weekend.

Fulham also endured a similar fate in their last outing, failing to secure a win against the other Manchester club. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City clinched all three points in the dyeing minutes of the game. Fulham forward Andreas Pereira leveled the game after the Cottagers went a goal down early. Fulham also had a significant advantage as they were a man-up for most of the game as Jaoa Cancelo was sent off. However, a mental slip in the extra time allowed Erling Haaland to score a penalty, giving City the win.

Will Manchester United or Fulham win this match, which is the final EPL fixture before the World Cup break?

Ahead of Sunday’s English Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Fulham will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Fulham be played?

The EPL match between Manchester United and Fulham will be played at Craven Cottage.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Fulham begin?

The EPL match between Manchester United and Fulham will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Fulham EPL match?

Manchester United vs Fulham EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham EPL match?

Manchester United vs Fulham EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United vs Fulham Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Fulham Predicted Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno (Gk), Tosin Adarabioyo, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Laywin Kurzawa, Kenny Tete, Nathaniel Chalobah, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Daniel James, Aleksandar Mitrović

