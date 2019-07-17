Pogba's Defence-Splitting Pass Helps Greenwood Score 1st Senior Goal for Manchester United

Mason Greenwood scored his first senior goal for Manchester United during their second match of the pre-season tour against Leeds United on Wednesday. Greenwood is a United academy product was promoted to the first team last season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood had made his Manchester United senior team debut as a substitute for Ashley Young in their 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League to become youngest to represent United in the Champions League era.

Four days later when he made his Premier League debut against Arsenal, he became United second youngest league debutant.

On Wednesday, Greenwood combined beautifully with Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan Bissaka to score United's first goal against Leeds.

In the 7th minute of the match, Pogba made a brilliant defence-splitting pass in the box towards the right of the goal. An onrushing Bissaka passed the ball in the centre, before he was challenge by the Leeds defender and Greenwood got to the end of the ball and slotted it home.

At the time of publishing this article, United were 3-0 ahead against Leeds, with Marcus Rashford (27') and Phil Jones (51') scored the other two goals.