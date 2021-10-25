Jurgen Klopp vowed to celebrate Liverpool’s “insane" 5-0 rout of Manchester United with “beer on the way home" from their historic triumph at Old Trafford on Sunday. Klopp’s side demolished their bitter rivals thanks to Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick after early goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. It was Liverpool’s biggest ever win at Old Trafford and their largest success against United since 1925. The jubilant Reds boss planned to toast the historic victory with a beer or two on the team bus back to Merseyside. “5-0, I couldn’t be happier, it is exceptional. Absolutely outstanding," Klopp said.

“I have a few defeats in my mind which were not necessary but we won today so we drink beer on the way home!"

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 games in all competitions and have scored three or more goals in each of their last eight away games in all competitions.

Yet even Klopp admitted he was shocked by the size of Liverpool’s victory as they racked up their five goals by the 50th minute.

“What can I say? Did I expect that? No. What we did in the last third was insane. Pressing high, winning balls, scored wonderful goals," Klopp said.

“The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn’t then it will take a while.

“The players put a nice piece in the book. It is special but we don’t celebrate like crazy, we have respect for the opponents.

“We were lucky in some moments, United are not in their best moment."

When United midfielder Paul Pogba was sent off in the 60th minute, it seemed possible Liverpool would pile even greater misery on their rivals.

But Keita was injured in the incident that led to Pogba’s dismissal and, with James Milner also forced off in the first half, Klopp admitted he was happy to run down the clock for the rest of the match.

“We started incredibly well. We controlled the game after the fifth. It was not about scoring more, just trying to get out without more injuries. It was not about humiliating anybody," he said.

“For the people it is great. My wife was here as well and I hope she enjoyed it too!"

Egypt forward Salah is now Africa’s all-time record scorer in the Premier League.

He has scored in 10 successive games in all competitions, backing Klopp’s recent claim that he is now the world’s best player as he negotiates with Liverpool over a new contract.

Salah’s current deal expires in 2023 and there have been fears he will leave Anfield if he is not paid among the Premier League’s top earners.

“Mo was there to get the goals and he deals with the fuss that everyone makes around him," Klopp said.

“He enjoys his football and long may it continue. I knew already (he wants to end his career here), I know the situation."

