Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League: Preview, Live Stream and Prediction

Manchester United vs Manchester City at Old Trafford on Wednesday is expected to be one of immense importance to both teams.While Manchester United are fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League table, City are fighting for the title with Liverpool.City hold a narrow advantage over Liverpool in the title race and cannot afford a slip-up. On the other hand, fierce rivals Liverpool and their fans are set to cheer for United on Wednesday in hope of a long-awaited title.United players put up a horrid show against Everton at the weekend and most pundits expect a reaction out of them in the derby. Even manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has demanded a fierce reaction from his players.City on the other hand will still be carrying their Champions League wound and would not want to let the league title slip out of their hands.This will be the first meeting between Solskjaer and Guardiola and interestingly, all the three managers before Solskjaer since the end of the Sir Alex Ferguson era – David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho – have lost their first meeting with City.Solskjaer would love to change that stat.Out of the last four Manchester derbies, both United and City have won four each. In November, City won the fixture at the Etihad Stadium and will be looking for a double over their rivals – a first since the 2013-14 season.Manchester United vs Manchester City will be live streamed onin India. The match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 which is why Star’s application will see the live stream of it. It is mandatory for one to have a Hotstar subscription to be able to watch the match.Manchester City will miss the services of Kevin de Bruyne after the Belgian got injured in their weekend victory over Tottenham Hotspur.However, City are likely to have the services of the rest available. Guardiola can be expected to field an absolutely top-class unit against United.Ederson; Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem SterlingUnited, on the other hand, can look forward to welcoming Ander Herrera back in the squad. Much of United’s midfield might see the axe after their performance against Everton though Paul Pogba is likely to retain his place.United will welcome Luke Shaw from suspension and with him returning as left-back, Diogo Dalot is likely to switch to the opposite flank and Victor Lindelof will move back into the middle.David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony MartialLost to Everton 4-0; Beat West Ham United 2-1; Lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1; Beat Watford 2-1; Lost to Arsenal 2-0Beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0; Beat Crystal Palace 3-1; Beat Cardiff City 2-0; Beat Fulham 2-0; Beat Watford 3-1