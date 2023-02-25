Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Carabao Cup final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United hope to win their first trophy in almost six years when they take the field in the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday. Manchester United had claimed their last piece of silverware in 2017 after winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho. Erik ten Hag’s men will now be competing in their 10th League Cup final on Sunday and a win against Newcastle United will help the Red Devils in lifting the prestigious trophy for the sixth time. The League Cup summit clash between Manchester United and Newcastle United will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London. Manchester United outclassed Nottingham Forest over two legs in the semi-finals of the League Cup. Striker Marcus Rashford, who has been Manchester United’s star performer since the FIFA World Cup, is a doubtful starter for Sunday’s final clash. Rashford suffered an ankle injury during his side’s Europa League match against Barcelona on Thursday night.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, will be aiming to clinch the League Cup for the first time when they take on Manchester United. The Magpies had last reached the final of the competition in 1976. Newcastle United were beaten by Manchester City in that contest. Eddie Howe’s men defeated Southampton in the last-four stage to reach the finals of League Cup this time.

Ahead of Sunday’s EFL Cup final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will be played?

The EFL Cup final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will take place on February 26, Sunday.

Where will the EFL Cup final match Manchester United vs Newcastle United be played?

The match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time will the EFL Cup final match Manchester United vs Newcastle United begin?

The match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Newcastle United EFL Cup final match?

Manchester United vs Newcastle United match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United EFL Cup final match?

Manchester United vs Newcastle United EFL Cup final match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Wout Weghorst

Newcastle Unted Predicted Starting Line-up: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Daniel Burn, Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin

