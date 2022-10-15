Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford this Sunday, hoping to create some momentum in the English Premier League.

ALSO READ| Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer Ruled Out of Freiburg Clash With Shoulder Issues

After two away games, the Red Devils return home for the first time since September 4. They overcame Everton 2-1 last week to return to winning ways, with the forward Antony scoring his third Premier League goal in a row and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his first goal of the season.

Newcastle is coming off a massive 5-1 victory over Brentford which also is their second consecutive win in the league. Bruno Guimares led the way for the Magpies with two goals, the first of which opened the scoring and the second gave them the lead in the second half.

As things stand, the two teams are separated by a single point, with Manchester United having won four of their past five games and Newcastle claiming all three points from their last four fixtures. We have a fascinating match lined up as both sides will be giving their all to clinch the win on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Manchester United (MU) and Newcastle United (NCU) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United (MU) and Newcastle United (NCU) will take place on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NCU) be played?

The EPL match between Manchester United (MU) and Newcastle United (NCU) will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NCU) begin?

The EPL match between Manchester United (MU) and Newcastle United (NCU) will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NCU) EPL match?

Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NCU) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NCU) EPL match?

Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NCU) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester United (MU) vs Newcastle United (NCU) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea (Gk), Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Karl Darlow (Gk), Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Chris Wood, Alexander Isak

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here