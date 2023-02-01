Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest EFL Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live?

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will cross swords once again in the second leg of the EFL Cup 2022-23 semi-final at Old Trafford on Thursday. The Red Devils decimated Forest in the first leg outscoring them 3-0 at City Ground, putting them in a great position to reach the final round. Erik ten Hag’s men continued their EFL Cup form into the fourth round of the FA Cup where they defeated Reading 3-1 in their last encounter at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg, and they have a steep slope to climb if they dream of reaching the EFL Cup final this campaign. Steve Cooper’s men initially endured a tough start in their return to the Premier League but seem to have gotten a hang of things now, as they are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions.

Manchester United would be firm favourites to qualify for the finals of the EFL Cup, but it will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest can clinch a victory at Old Trafford to restore some pride.

Ahead of the EFL Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest be played?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played on February 2, Thursday.

Where will the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest be played?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the EFL Cup match Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest begin?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will begin at 1:30 am IST, on February 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will not be available for streaming in India.

Probable Starting XI:

Nottingham Forest Probable Starting XI: W Hennessey, S Aurier, J Worrall, S McKenna, R Lodi, S Surridge, Danilo, R Freuler, G Scarpa, B Johnson, M Gibbs-White

Manchester United Probable Starting XI: D De Gea, A Wan-Bissaka, R Varane, L Martinez, T Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, B Fernandes, M Rashford, W Weghorst

