Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Live Coverage

Manchester United will host Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League group stage at Old Trafford. The match will be played on Friday, October 14, at 12:30 am IST.

Manchester United are coming off a 2-1 win over Frank Lampard’s Everton in the English Premier League. The Red Devils won thanks to first-half goals from Brazilian winger Antony and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

United’s boss Erik Ten Hag and Ronaldo seem to have found common ground after the Portuguese star was not included in the starting XI in the initial matches. Ronaldo will not want to set the UEL on fire in his first-ever appearance in the competition.

Meanwhile, Omonia Nicosia had to taste a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cedomir Janevski’s AEL Limassol. AEL Limassol prevailed thanks to a first-half goal from French striker Jared Khasa. Against a star-studded United line-up, Omonia will have to be at their very best to even come out with a point.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia; here is all you need to know:

What date Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia will be played?

The Europa League match between Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will the Europa League match Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia be played?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Europa League match Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia begin?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Europa League match?

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Europa League match?

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia Possible Starting XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea (Gk), Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo

Omonia Nicosia Predicted Starting Line-up: Fabiano (Gk), Adam Lang, Jan Lecjaks, Nemanja Miletic, Adam Matthews, Bruno Felipe, Charalambos Charalambous, Mix Diskerud, Fotis Papoulis, Karim Ansarifard, Loizos Loizou

