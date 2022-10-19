Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will clash at Old Trafford on Thursday in a high-stakes match. United are still a work in progress, their goalless draw with Newcastle United over the weekend is proof of that.

However, there is a sense of optimism at the club, and while the Red Devils may not have a spring in their step just yet, they are a far cry from the hapless unit they were last season. Erik Ten Hag has managed his troops well and will hope to secure a much-needed win in the next match.

Tottenham has churned out results under Antonio Conte’s tutelage and will want to hold onto their third spot in the Premier League table. Despite their lofty position in the standings, the Spurs haven’t been particularly convincing up to this point. They struggled to get going in their last match against Everton.

It was the club captain Harry Kane who broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark from the penalty spot before Pierre Emile Hojberg made it 2-0 late in the match. Though it seemed like an easy 2-0 win Tottenham weren’t at their best and against a well-drilled United side, they might struggle on Thursday.

Ahead of the EPL match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Manchester United (MUN) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester United (MUN) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United (MUN) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) be played?

The EPL match between Manchester United (MUN) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester United (MUN) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) begin?

The EPL match between Manchester United (MUN) and Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) will begin at 12:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United (MUN) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) EPL match?

Manchester United (MUN) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the LIVE streaming of the Manchester United (MUN) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) EPL match?

Manchester United (MUN) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) EPL match will be streamed MUNe on Disney+Hotstar.

