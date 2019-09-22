Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Telecast; Timings in India

Manchester United will be taking on West Ham at the London Stadium in their 6th match of the Premier League.

News18 Sports

September 22, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Telecast; Timings in India
Manchester United face West Ham (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester United will face West Ham at the London Stadium with Jesse Lingard reportedly on the verge of a new contract as the midfielder is struggling for form at a club that desperately needs its attacking players to step up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side started the season in style, sweeping Chelsea aside 4-0 at Old Trafford but have failed to score more than a single goal in each of their subsequent five matches.

They face a tricky-looking trip to West Ham on Sunday ahead of Premier League games against Arsenal and Liverpool over the coming month.

The departure of Romelu Lukaku to Italy has left Solskjaer light in forward areas, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial expected to fill the void.

New winger Daniel James has impressed, scoring three times, but until Mason Greenwood's winner against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday, those three players had scored all United's goals so far.

That lends weight to fears that United do not have sufficient creativity and goal threat from midfield.

England midfielder Lingard, who came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford, divides opinion among fans and has come in for stinging criticism on social media for his poor form.

He was accused of embarrassing the club even before the season started after posting a video that showed him shouting and swearing while on holiday with Rashford in Miami.

Premier League 2019 Live: MANCHESTER UNITED VS WEST HAM Live Streaming

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs West Ham live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs West Ham match in the Premier League will be played at the London Stadium. The Premier League Manchester United vs West Ham live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India at 6:30 PM.

How and where to watch PL 2019 Manchester United vs West Ham live streaming?

The Manchester United vs West Ham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

(With inputs from AFP)

