Manchester United Want to Sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January Transfer Window: Reports

Manchester United are eyeing a deal to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the 'Theater of Dreams' in the January transfer window.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United are looking to bring back star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Old Trafford when the football transfer window reopens in January, at least according to a report in Daily Mail.

Ibrahimovic, whose contract with LA Galaxy will expire by the end of this year, had joined the Major League Soccer in 2018, after he was released by the Red Devils. He has since been named in the MSL Best XI in 2018 and 2019 after scoring 53 goals.

Recently, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber had said that the 38-year-old striker will be rejoining AC Milan. Zlatan had played for the Italian outfit from 2010 to 2012. During his stay at the club, he had scored 42 goals

Speaking to ESPN, Garber said, "Zlatan is such an interesting guy. He keeps my hands full and my inbox full, but he's a thrill-a-minute. He is a 38-year-old guy who is being recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world."

Whereas, according to an Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to give a tough fight to AC Milan for their former player, reported the Daily Mail.

Looks like Zlatan has some other plans. Recently, he took to his Instagram story to tease his return to Spain. He story claimed, "Hola Espana. I'm coming back".

Well, which club will Zlatan join? Was he teasing all because he is planning a vacation to Spain or he has some serious business to do. Let's just wait and watch.

