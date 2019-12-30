Manchester United Were Certain To Sign Erling Haaland But Pulled Out of the Deal. Here's Why
Erling Haaland was on the verge of signing for Manchester United but according to the reports, the fell through after refusing to meet stringent demands.
Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund and not Manchester United (Photo Credit: Twitter and Reuters)
Manchester United did not sign Erling Haaland after refusing to meet the stringent demands of the people representing him. Instead, Borussia Dortmund confirmed that they have managed to sign the highly-rated striker after meeting an £18million buyout clause in his contract.
According to a report in Daily Mail, Dortmund agreed to give his agent Mino Raiola and Haaland's father Alfe Inge Haaland a significant share of the player's future sales value. Old Trafford on their part was not prepared to agree to those terms.
According to SunSport, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ordered his club to end negotiations for Haaland over the transfer package put together by Raiola.
The report further added that Haaland, who officially joins Dortmund on a £130,000-a-week deal on Friday might play in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain in February.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of the Red Devils had met the striker earlier in December had said post-meeting, "He knows what he wants to do and knows what he is going to do."
The Sun quoted Haaland from a recent interaction where he was heard saying that he felt from the beginning that he wanted to switch to Dortmund, adding, "To play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 fans. I'm already burning for it."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
- Kia Seltos SUV Achieves Five-Star Safety Rating in ANCAP Crash Test - Watch Video
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters
- 50 Iconic Memes of the Decade that Changed the Way We Used the Internet
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details