1-min read

Manchester United Were Certain To Sign Erling Haaland But Pulled Out of the Deal. Here's Why

Erling Haaland was on the verge of signing for Manchester United but according to the reports, the fell through after refusing to meet stringent demands.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Manchester United Were Certain To Sign Erling Haaland But Pulled Out of the Deal. Here's Why
Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund and not Manchester United (Photo Credit: Twitter and Reuters)

Manchester United did not sign Erling Haaland after refusing to meet the stringent demands of the people representing him. Instead, Borussia Dortmund confirmed that they have managed to sign the highly-rated striker after meeting an £18million buyout clause in his contract.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Dortmund agreed to give his agent Mino Raiola and Haaland's father Alfe Inge Haaland a significant share of the player's future sales value. Old Trafford on their part was not prepared to agree to those terms.

According to SunSport, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ordered his club to end negotiations for Haaland over the transfer package put together by Raiola.

The report further added that Haaland, who officially joins Dortmund on a £130,000-a-week deal on Friday might play in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain in February.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, manager of the Red Devils had met the striker earlier in December had said post-meeting, "He knows what he wants to do and knows what he is going to do."

The Sun quoted Haaland from a recent interaction where he was heard saying that he felt from the beginning that he wanted to switch to Dortmund, adding, "To play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 fans. I'm already burning for it."

