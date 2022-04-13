Manchester United’s £12million Deal with Flamengo Over Andreas Pereira in Trouble: Report

Premier League giants Manchester United were hoping to add £12million to their pocket by selling Andreas Pereira to Flamengo during the summer transfer window. The deal has fallen through as the Brazilian club is no longer interested in signing the 26-year-old playmaker.

Pereira is currently part of the Flamengo squad as he joined them on loan from United. Flamengo’s loan deal for Pereira also included a buy-out option at the end of the season depending upon his appearances for the club. He has made 34 appearances for them this season across various competitions.

Andreas Pereira has notched up five goals for the club, besides providing one assist. According to the reports in Brazilian media, the midfielder is more than happy to move to Rio de Janeiro on a permanent basis. He is even ready to take a pay cut to sign for Flamengo.

After the initial interest in signing the youngster, Flamengo have now pulled out of the deal, according to ESPN. Flamengo’s cooling interest in Pereira could also be a bargaining tactic by the club to sign him at a lower price.

Pereira joined Manchester United at the age of 15 from PSV Eindhoven. And, despite some sensational performance for United’s youth academy, Pereira’s senior career at Old Trafford never took off as he was sent to several clubs on loan in recent years like Granada, Valencia, Lazio and now Flamengo.

The Red Devils were hoping that they would finally be able to sell Pereira as they plan the summer overhaul of their squad. However, now it feels like a distant dream as the Brazilian club have now abandoned their plans to permanently sign him.

Pereira is under contract with United until June 2023. However, it is highly unlikely that he will start in their line-up next season after his loan stint at Flamengo ends.

Pereira has made 75 appearances for the Manchester giants and scored four goals, besides providing five assists.

