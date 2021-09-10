Manchester United's Brilliant Tweet about Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli’s Joint Training Session is Winning Hearts Online

Manchester in England has currently hogged the limelight since Team India’s skipper Virat Kohli and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo are in the city gearing up for big tests over the weekend. Notably, Kohli will lead India against England in the fifth and final Test, starting Friday, at Old Trafford. Ronaldo has been reunited with the Red Devils and has been training in the city ahead of his possible second cameo with his old club on Saturday.

Taking cognisance of the two sport stars’ presence in the region, Lancashire Cricket took to social media to enquire about the possibility of a potential crossover training session. They cheekily termed that such a session could break the internet, if it happened. The County club wasted no time as they pitched the idea to Manchester United on Twitter.

“Fancy a joint training session at Emirates Old Trafford " Lancashire Cricket tweeted.

While several fans loved the idea, they liked the Tweet and went on to add their own flair to the possibility as well. However, the Red Devils swift response to the earlier invitation was the highlight.“One city, two Goats,” the Old Trafford side replied.

One city, two GOATs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 9, 2021

Such a crossover is sure to light up the internet, however, considering the recent COVID scare within the touring Indian cricket team camp, the potential meeting between the two GOATs may take longer than expected.

Meanwhile, after making a swift migration from Juventus to MU in this summer transfer window, Ronaldo will be able to make his full debut for his old club on Saturday. The Portuguese star completed the mandatory isolation after arriving in Manchester and has been training with the team since September 7. In all probability, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner may debut against Newcastle United on September 11. However, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides otherwise, Ronaldo is expected to feature in the Champions League opener against Young Boys on Tuesday, September 14.

On the other hand, Kohli-led Team India crushed England at the Oval in the fourth Test. The visitors are 2-1 up in the five match Test series and they would now have their eyes firmly set on winning the final Test at Manchester to complete a comprehensive 3-1 series win over Joe Root’s men.

