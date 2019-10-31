Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

Manchester United's Confidence on the Rise, Says Marcus Rashford After Carabao Cup Win

Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant 30-yard free kick in Manchester United 2-1 win over Chelsea in Carabao Cup 2019.

AFP

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Manchester United's Confidence on the Rise, Says Marcus Rashford After Carabao Cup Win
Manchester United beat Chelsea in Carabao Cup Round of 16. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Three successive away wins have done wonders for Manchester United's confidence following a difficult patch, according to striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford celebrated his 22nd birthday a day early in some style on Wednesday scoring both United's goals as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals.

His second goal, a swerving 30-yard free-kick, was labelled by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as "Cristiano (Ronaldo)-like" though Rashford preferred to see it as an important boost to team morale following away wins at Partizan Belgrade and their first in the Premier League in eight months last Sunday at Norwich.

Solskjaer had been under pressure after United made their worst start to a league season in 33 years, but Rashford hopes the team have now turned the corner since becoming the first side to take points off leaders Liverpool a fortnight ago with a 1-1 draw.

"If you get a couple of wins back-to-back early on in the season it can change the direction the season is going," Rashford told Sky Sports.

"Because mentally, for a team like Man United, when you're winning back-to-back games, the team's confidence levels go up.

"So, if we can keep doing this and keep it up in the league, we take it game by game and go back up the table."

United's next challenge is a fourth successive away trip, this time in the Premier League to Bournemouth, who are level on points with them, on Saturday.

