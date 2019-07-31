Manchester United's Eric Bailly Out Until Christmas After Knee Operation
Eric Bailly was ruled out of action until the end of the year after he sustained an injury during Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur.
Eric Bailly will be out until the end of the year (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will be out until the end of the year after suffering a knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday.
Bailly, 25, hurt his knee in last Thursday's 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup (ICC) and had successful surgery on Tuesday.
"He's had an operation," said Solskjaer. "He'll miss the best part of four or five months. Hopefully, we'll get him back around about Christmas."
The Ivory Coast international missed United's 1-0 win over Norwegian club Kristiansund in a friendly on Tuesday. It was the club's fifth pre-season win in succession.
Juan Mata scored the winner from a stoppage-time penalty to end the Norwegians' determined resistance as Solskjaer's son Noah came off the bench for Kristiansund as a late substitute.
United's next match is against AC Milan on Saturday in the ICC, their last pre-season encounter before facing Chelsea in their Premier League opener on August
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
- Has Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' Copied its Poster from European Artist?
- Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official