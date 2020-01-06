Take the pledge to vote

Manchester United's Harry Maguire an Injury Doubt for League Cup Semi-final: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that defender Harry Maguire could miss Manchester United's League Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

Reuters

Updated:January 6, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
Harry Maguire (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could miss Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City after picking up an injury in the FA Cup at the weekend, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Maguire, who was signed by United for 80 million pounds ($104.67 million) in the close season, suffered a knock on his leg in the first half of Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers but played the full 90 minutes.

Solskjaer told BT Sport he was unsure if Maguire would be fit for the game at Old Trafford.

"We were close to taking him off at halftime but he battled through," said Solskjaer. "We were not sure if he should continue, but he was adamant he was going to be OK."

Maguire's absence would compound Solskjaer's selection problems, with centre backs Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo sidelined and United already without midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Solskjaer hopes to have Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard back for the City clash after they missed the Wolves game through illness.

