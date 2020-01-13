Take the pledge to vote

Manchester United's Harry Maguire Expects Marcus Rashford Scoring Spree to Continue

Marcus Rashford has scored 19 goals in his last 23 matches for club and country, and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire believes the England striker will get better.

January 13, 2020
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says Marcus Rashford is fast maturing into a clinical striker and is confident his scoring spree will continue in 2020.

Rashford scored twice in United's 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday, taking his tally to 19 in his past 23 games for club and country.

"I'm pleased for him this year that he is starting to get the goals he deserves, and hopefully he has not stopped yet," Maguire told British media.

"He has a few more in the tank from now until the end of the season.

"I can remember one of the first sessions when I went to train with England, he really stood out to me there - his ability on the ball, his technique. He has everything to go and have a career at the highest level."

The win at Old Trafford was United's third in five league matches and lifted them to fifth spot. Maguire said they must cut out the poor performances if they are to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

"We have played two good games and one bad game, and it has not been good enough in terms of that," he added.

"If we put a few wins together on the bounce, we will have every chance."

