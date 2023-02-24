CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford a Doubt for League Cup Final vs Newcastle United

AFP

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 18:56 IST

Manchester

Marcus Rashford left a hint on Instagram that he had picked up a knock, posting an image of himself walking down the touchline looking in discomfort accompanied with a bandaged emoji

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said on Friday he does not know whether in-form Marcus Rashford will be available for the League Cup final against Newcastle this weekend.

The 25-year-old forward has been in sparkling form this season and helped the Red Devils beat Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round on Thursday.

United won 2-1 at Old Trafford to seal a 4-3 victory over the Spanish league leaders on aggregate.

Rashford was substituted in the 88th minute and appeared to hint on Instagram he had picked up a knock, posting an image of himself walking down the touchline looking in discomfort accompanied with a bandaged emoji.

Asked if the forward would be available for the match at Wembley on Sunday, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. So, players now are coming in. We have to do investigations, medical of course.

“Yesterday we did but so straight after the game most of the time you can’t say. We have to wait for a 100 percent diagnosis, so we have to wait."

Ten Hag confirmed Anthony Martial, who has not played since February 1, will not be available for the match as United attempt to end their six-year trophy drought.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
