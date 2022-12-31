CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Benched Due to Disciplinary Reasons: Erik Ten Hag
1-MIN READ

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 18:41 IST

Wolverhampton

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag speaks to Marcus Rashford (AP)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been left on the bench for the Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers due to disciplinary reasons, said manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s Premier League match at Wolves for “internal disciplinary" reasons.

United manager Erik ten Hag revealed during a pre-match television interview that Rashford had been axed for the game.

The 25-year-old had been in good club form this season, scoring in each of United’s last two games, including a fine individual effort in the League Cup fourth round win over Burnley last week.

Rashford also scored three goals for England at the World Cup, where Gareth Southgate’s men reached the quarter-finals.

However, Rashford was not included in the United starting line-up at Molineux on Saturday as Alejandro Garnacho came into the side as the only change from the win over Nottingham Forest.

Ten Hag would not give any further details when pressed on the decision to drop Rashford during his pre-match interview with BT Sport, adding only it was “our rules".

When asked why Rashford was missing, Ten Hag told BT Sport, “internal disciplinary. No details. Our rules. Now focus on the game. Alejandro Garnacho is coming in."

United will be looking to extend a four-match winning run in all competitions, while Wolves are aiming to climb out of the relegation zone.

(With inputs from Agencies)

