Manisha Kalyan's Thunderous Strike Takes Indian Women's Football Team to 1-0 Win vs Jordan

Punjab’s Manisha Kalyan scored a rocket to help the Indian women’s football team get a 1-0 win over Jordan at the Prince Mohammad Stadium in Amman, Jordan on Saturday. This marked a successful trip for India where they won both their friendlies as they had defeated Egypt 1-0 on Wednesday.

This trip was India’s first set of international games since the AFC Asian Cup 2022, where the team was withdrawn from the tournament following their inability to field players due to massive number of Covid-19 cases in the squad.

Thomas Dennerby made three changes to the starting line-up from their first game against Egypt. Aditi Chauhan was back in the goal with the defence unchanged in Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi and Sanju Yadav. The midfield had Ratanbala Devi, Martina Thokchom and Anju Tamang while the front three consisted of Dangmei Grance, Manisha and Sandhiya Ranganathan.

In the first half of the match, Jordan had more control over the proceedings as India were unable to keep hold of the ball even if they were intercepting and winning the ball from Jordan.

The Jordan players were stitching passes together and were using India’s left flank, which had Sanju, to attack the goal, much like Egypt. Sanju, who started her career as a winger, has been playing as a left-back under Dennerby.

India got the first corner of the match, that was sent in by Ratanbala Devi, and was headed goalwards by Manisha. However, the chance was cleared and Jordan set on their own attack at the other end. India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, however, was up to the task as she made the save, keeping the scores level. Chauhan was again called into action a few minutes later, when she calmly collected a shot off a Jordan free-kick.

India looked out of depth in the first 45 minutes and barring a shot from Manisha on target, there was nothing much to ride home about. They lacked composure and were unable to read the game. Unable to keep the possession, India could not create chances even as Manisha’s shot showed that a shot from distance, considering its surprise element, could benefit the team.

That is exactly what happened early in the second half when Manisha went for goal from afar and found the top corner with a scintillating effort.

Striker Pyari Xaxa came on for Sandhiya as a half time substitute. During the battle for the ball in the midfield in the 48th minute, Thokchom attempted to switch from the right and put in a ball towards Pyari in the middle. Hounded by two defenders, Pyari lost the ball but it fell back for Thokchom, who played a cross towards Manisha on the left.

Manisha took on her defender and used her pace and frame to run into the box and unleashed her strike from just inside the 18-yard box to give India the lead.

A goal down, Jordan began to mount some pressure on the visitors. Leen Yasin Mohammad had a golden opportunity to draw level when she was played behind the Indian defence, and tried to chip Chauhan, but the ball went well over.

Indian centre-backs Sweety and Ashalata make some crucial last-ditch tackles to thwart advances by the Jordanian attackers. Sweety’s interception stopped Shahanaz Jebreen in her tracks, while Ashalata’s tackle halted Leen Yasin’s attempt just beyond the hour mark.

India had a golden opportunity to double their lead on the 72nd minute, when Anju swung in a corner that was flicked on at the near post by Manisha, but the ball went just wide of the post.

With less than 10 minutes of regulation time left in the match, Dennerby made the second change of the match, as Karthika Angamuthu replaced Ratanbala in midfield.

As the clock wore down, Anju created a couple of chances. She looked to thread a through ball to Pyari behind the opposition defence, but the latter clattered into a couple of Jordanian bodies, including goalkeeper Anfal Nayeef Hammad, as all three went to the ground. In another attempt, a free-kick was awarded to Jordan. With just about a minute of injury time left on the clock, Anju broke on the counter again, and soared up the pitch and sent in a cross to Pyari inside the box, but she was flagged offside.

