MANU vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2019-20, Manchester United vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The FA Cup semis will see a face-off between Manchester United and Chelsea in the on July 19, Sunday. The FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United vs Chelsea fixture will be played at the Wembley Stadium. Man Utd defeated Norwich, while Chelsea got the better of Leicester City 1-0 in the quarter-final. The FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United vs Chelsea will kick off at 10:30 pm. For all the live action for FA Cup fixtures, fans need to switch to Sony ESPN. FA CUP Live streaming is on Sony LIV.

Manchester United have already defeated Chelsea three times this season (twice in Premier League and once in Carabao Cup)

FA Cup 2019-20 MANU vs CHE Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Manchester United may have a headache in the left back slot with Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw both suffering injuries against Southampton in their previous match in the Premier League. Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have been ruled out with long-term injuries. Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the clash.

Here is the Arsenal vs Manchester City Dream11 prediction list - category wise

FA Cup 2019-20 MANU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Captain: Pogba

FA Cup 2019-20 MANU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Vice Captain: Rashford

FA Cup 2019-20 MANU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Goalkeeper: Romero

FA Cup 2019-20 MANU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Defenders: Bailly, Maguire, Tomori, Christensen

FA Cup 2019-20 MANU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Midfielders: Pogba, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Fred

FA Cup 2019-20 MANU vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Arsenal vs Manchester City Strikers: Rashford, Hudson-Odoi

FA Cup 2019-20 Manchester United Probable XI vs Chelsea: Romero, Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Fred, James, Pogba, Rashford, Ighalo

FA Cup 2019-20 Chelsea Probable XI vs Manchester United: Caballero, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Barkley, Jorginho, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi