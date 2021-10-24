MAR vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain: Paris Saint-Germain will return to action on Monday when they travel to Stade Velodrome for their league match against Marseille. The two French teams share a peculiar rivalry and will do anything to win this fixture.

Marseille are currently occupying the third spot in the table. They are an improved side now under coach Jorge Sampaoli. They are coming into this fixture after playing a goalless stalemate against Lazio and will look to further up their ante against PSG.

PSG, on the other hand, have been excellent this year in their domestic league as they are currently placed at the top spot in the table. They are coming into this game after defeating German powerhouse RB Leipzig 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League match and will look to build on that.

Ahead of today’s Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

MAR vs PSG Telecast

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

MAR vs PSG Live Streaming

The Ligue 1 match between MAR vs PSG is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com

MAR vs PSG Match Details

The match between MAR vs PSG will be played on Monday, October 25, at the Stade Velodrome. The game between MAR vs PSG will start at 12:15 am (IST).

MAR vs PSG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Achraf Hakimi

Vice-Captain: Duje Caleta Car

MAR vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Duje Caleta Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe

Midfielders: Dimitri Payet, Amine Harit, Neymar, Ander Herrera

Strikers: Arek Milik, Kylian Mbappe

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Marseille Possible Starting Line-up: Steve Mandanda, Duje Caleta Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Pol Lirola, Boubacar Kamara, Dimitri Payet, Amine Harit, Matteo Guendouzi, Valentin Rongier, Arek Milik, Cengiz Under

Paris Saint Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Neymar, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.