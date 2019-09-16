Maradona's Club Gimnasia Suffer 2-1 Defeat to Racing on New Coaching Debut
Maradona, who took over at the ailing club last week, was an animated presence on the home touchline in La Plata, near Buenos Aires.
Gimnasia y Esgrima coach Diego Maradona reacts during the match. ( REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)
La Plata, Argentina: The Diego Maradona era as coach of Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima began with a loss on Sunday as defensive errors contributed to the club’s 2-1 league defeat at home to Racing.
Maradona, who took over at the ailing club last week, was an animated presence on the home touchline in La Plata, near Buenos Aires.
However, a goalkeeping error allowed Racing to take the lead 36 minutes into the match and although Matias Garcia equalised for Gimnasia six minutes into the second half they went behind again two minutes later after hesitant defending let Federico Zaracho grab a winner.
"I thought the team played well, the lads were great, but we need to keep working," said Maradona, who is coaching in his homeland for the first time since he led the national team in 2010. "We’re not finished yet."
The result was Gimnasia’s fifth defeat in their first six league games and leaves the club rooted to the bottom of the 24-team table with one point.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel V-Fiber Broadband: 1Gbps Speed, 1000GB Free Data And Plans From Rs 799
- Producer Vikas Gupta Reacts to Link Up Rumours With Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws