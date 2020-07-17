Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial Link Really Well: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his delight at striker Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial linking up so well during the team's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

"Marcus is just enjoying himself," Solskjaer was quoted by Sky Sports as saying after Manchester United's win. "Enjoying his football. Him and Anthony together link really well off each other and when I can see those boys, with that body language of smiling and positive, I'm delighted.

"We didn't really get going, especially before half-time. But in moments we show what we can do and it's great to watch that tempo when the ball goes forward, the runs go forward, movement of the ball, so two fantastic goals."

Solskjaer also said the controversial Wilfried Zaha penalty claim was not right as United defender Victor Lindelof did not bring him down unlawfully.

"It looks like Victor gets the ball and they tangle their feet, so I think that's OK what they do there," said Solskjaer.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson felt "hard done by" after it was not awarded a penalty.

"You're always going to believe that when decisions go against you like that, they're wrong but I'm sure Ole has said the decision is right. I find that toing and froing pretty meaningless. It wasn't a penalty as the referee didn't give it and the VAR didn't overturn it. And we feel hard done by again but there are no points for feeling hard done by.

"We're not fortunate at the moment. The gods of fortune aren't smiling on us."

(With inputs from IANS)