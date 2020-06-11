Marcus Rashford Big Inspiration For A Lot of Young People: Manchester United's Luke Shaw

Experienced Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has heaped praise on teammate Marcus Rashford, saying the young forward has taken his game to a new level this season.

Besides his ability on the field, England striker Rashford has earned a huge amount of plaudits for his work off the pitch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent fan Q&A on Manchester United's official website, Shaw was asked if he could one day see our Rashford winning the Ballon d'Or.

"Yeah, for sure," Luke said in response to the question from @UtdBence as quoted by manutd.com.

"He's improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.

"He's matured so much. He's really turned into a man and I think everyone's seen the way he's conducted himself off the pitch; especially during this pandemic, he's been unbelievable.

"He's a massive example to everyone. He's matured so much and a lot of credit for that goes to him and also to his family, who have kept him very grounded."

"He's a big inspiration for a lot of young people, especially the ones who are coming through from Manchester," Shaw continued.

"In Marcus, they've got someone to look up to not just on the pitch but off it too, which is really nice to see. As a player, he's improved so much but he always wants to learn, always wants to get better and, to me, he's getting better every time I see him play."

Shaw said Rashford has looked unstoppable at times this season.

"He's looked unstoppable at times this season and he's looked so confident. I haven't seen that in him before. He was always confident, but not to this level, and he's matured so much.

"He knows he has the ability to be one of the best and he's pushing himself all the time to maximise that. There's no reason why, if he keeps going, keeps pushing himself, that he can't win it one day."