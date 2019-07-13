Sublime Paul Pogba Helps Manchester United to 2-0 Win Over Perth Glory
Marcus Rashford and James Garner scored and Paul Pogba being instrumental from mid-field, as Manchester United defeated Perth Glory.
Manchester United beat Perth Glory 2-0 (Photo Credit: Manchester United/Twitter)
Perth: Paul Pogba overcame a turbulent week and helped a lacklustre Manchester United post a 2-0 friendly victory over Perth Glory on Saturday.
An under-pressure United struggled in their pre-season opener against a weakened Perth Glory, who won Australia's A-League Premiers Plate last season.
After a scoreless opening half, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed his entire lineup and inserted several stars, including Pogba whose uncertain future at Old Trafford, has overshadowed United's pre-season tour of Australia.
United finally cracked Perth's tenacious defence in the 60th minute when Pogba showcased his sublime touch with a deft backheel to forward Marcus Rashford, who struck it past goalkeeper Liam Reddy.
After being linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus, Pogba played the entire second half and helped United find more fluency. James Garner, 18, sealed the result with a long-range strike in the dying stages.
Suffering from a lack of numbers for the friendly, Perth fielded a youthful team including two 15-year-olds.
Up and running on #MUTOUR! #MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2019
Solskjaer rested most of his guns in the first half, including Pogba, Rashford and regular goalkeeper David de Gea.
United, in their new gold away strip, controlled a subdued first half with speedy winger Daniel James eye-catching on the left flank.
Teenage midfielder Tahith Chong worked his way into the game after a slow start but could not break through.
The Dutchman was on the end of Perth's physicality when he received a strong bump from Glory captain Shane Lowry that looked more reminiscent of the Australian
Rules football match played on the same Perth Stadium ground the night before.
After a dismal end to the 2018-19 season, United's underwhelming performance keeps the pressure firmly on Solskjaer who took the reins from Jose Mourinho last December.
Romelu Lukaku, reportedly looking to secure a move to Inter Milan, was rested but is expected to play on Wednesday against Leeds United.
After their 10-day Australian tour, United continue on for pre-season games in Singapore and China.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- Google News Redesign Will Show More Prominent Headlines, Publisher Names
- John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing