Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Start Playing Like Manchester United: Marcus Rashford Calls for Willingness from Team

Premier League: Marcus Rashford said the “bare minimum” they had to do was to “give all for the badge, the supporters”, Manchester United and “yourself”.

AFP

Updated:April 25, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Start Playing Like Manchester United: Marcus Rashford Calls for Willingness from Team
Marcus Rashford said Manchester United players needed to up their mentality. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Manchester: Marcus Rashford has called on Manchester United players to "be real with each other" after Manchester City condemned them to a seventh defeat in nine games on Wednesday.

Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane struck for the visitors in 12 second-half minutes at Old Trafford to seal a 2-0 win over United, who remain three points adrift of the top four.

"Today we didn't play like Manchester United," Rashford told Sky Sports. "It's not right. The bare minimum is to work hard and give all for the badge, the supporters, the club and yourself.

"It has been a tough road to get to where we are, to get there and not be putting up the same performances as we were in January is disappointing. We know what's been going wrong -- it's mentality and willingness to run for your team.

"Forget the league and top four, you don't lose this game. It's that simple as a Manchester United fan. We never call each other out but we have to be real with each other. It's a matter of trying to improve each other.

"It's more getting back used to doing it on the pitch. They (the supporters) know we can do it. Forget the top four and the Champions League. We have to get to the bottom of it and start playing like Manchester United for ourselves."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram