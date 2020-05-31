Marcus Thuram Takes a Knee after Scoring for Borussia Monchegladbach vs Union Berlin

Marcus Thuram marked his first goal of the night, and Borussia Monchengladbach's second against Union Berlin, by going on one knee in their Bundesliga match on Sunday.

The gesture has been synonymous with the protest against police brutality on racial lines in the united States, with many sportsperson joining in on protests against the death of George Floyd.

Colin Kaepernick's similar move during the national anthem at NFL games had caused a controversy with the American star ending up with out a professional contract.

George Floyd , a black man from Minneapolis, Minnesota was killed earlier in the week while being arrested and handcuffed by a white policeman, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck.

ALSO READ | NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says 'Need for Action' After Unarmed Black Man George Floyd's Death

As Floyd pleaded and begged for aid and was heard multiple times saying I can't breathe, the Chauvin continued and Floyd died some time after the incident.





Marcus Thuram ✊✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿pic.twitter.com/ol3zUmu5MU

— Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 31, 2020

Thuram scored the goal as he headed in a cross from fellow Frenchman Alassane Plea at the far post in the 41st minute. Florian Neuhaus had put the Gladbach in the lead in the 17th minute.

22-year-old Thuram went on to score a second in the 59th minute as Borussia Monchegladbach defeated Union Berlin 4-1. Plea scored a goal himself in the 81st minute as Sebastian Andersson got one back for the visitors in the 50th minute,

Earlier on Saturday, American Weston McKennie had worn an armband bearing the message "Justice for George", during Schalke 04's 1-0 loss against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

ALSO READ | Weston McKennie Wears 'Justice for George' Armband in Schalke's Bundesliga Game

NBA champion Stephen Jackson, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and teenage tennis player Coco Gauff have also spoken out on Floyd's death.