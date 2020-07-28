Mariano Diaz Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Real Madrid Confirm

Mariano Diaz has tested positive for coronavirus, just a few days ahead of the team's Champions League match against Manchester City, Real Madrid confirmed in an official statement on Tuesday.

Real Madrid are slated to play Manchester City in the second leg of the last 16 fixture on August 8. Manchester City lead the Spanish champions 2-1 after the first leg, which took place at Santiago Bernabeu in February.

Spanish media had reported earlier that a Real Madrid first team player had contracted coronavirus and the club confirmed the news.

"Following the Covid-19 tests carried out yesterday individually to our first football squad by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, our player Mariano has tested positive. The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary protocol of isolation at his home," the club's statement read.

According to the rules, the player will enter quarantine for two weeks while all the others will be tested again.

With 10 days to go for the Champions League game, the club will be hoping that no other player has fallen prey to the deadly virus.

Real Madrid lifted their 34th La Liga title on July 17 to register their first league win in three seasons and a second under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane is the man to have guided the team to three successive Champions League titles. Before the Covid-19 pandemic break, Real Madrid's form was not the brightest but since the resumption, the team has been on a roll and will be looking to do the same against the highly-motivated and Pep Guardiola-managed Manchester City.

While Madrid will be looking to take a step towards another Champions League title, Guardiola is eyeing a first Champions League victory for Manchester City.