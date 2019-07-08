Take the pledge to vote

Marko Arnautovic Departs West Ham for Shanghai SIPG

Marko Arnautovic, who had been linked with a move to China from January this year, has moved from West Ham to Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee.

AFP

Updated:July 8, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Marko Arnautovic Departs West Ham for Shanghai SIPG
Marko Arnautovic has moved from West Ham to Shanghai SIPG (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Marko Arnautovic has completed his move from West Ham to Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The Austrian scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in two seasons at the Hammers but has been linked with a lucrative move to China since January.

"West Ham United can confirm that Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee," West Ham said in a statement.

According to reports, West Ham will receive £22 million ($28 million) for the 30-year-old after turning down a £35 million bid just six months ago.

Arnautovic will join forces with former Brazilian internationals Oscar and Hulk at the Chinese champions.

