Marta to Miss Brazil's Opening Women's World Cup Game Against Jamaica
Marta will not take part in Brazil's opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup due to a thigh injury.
Marta will miss Brazil's FIFA Women's World Cup opener (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Grenoble: Brazil star Marta will not play in her country's opening women's World Cup match against Jamaica on Sunday due to a thigh injury, her coach has confirmed.
"Marta's physical condition has improved, quicker than we had hoped, but it is a complicated injury," said Vadao at a press conference in Grenoble, where Brazil face the Jamaicans.
"She can sit on the bench if she wants to be next to her teammates, but she is in no state to play."
Nicknamed "Pele in a skirt" by the country's footballing great, the 33-year-old is widely considered to be the best female player of all time, but the World Cup has so far eluded her and her country.
Brazil's next game in Group C will be against Australia in Montpellier on Thursday.
