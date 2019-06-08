Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Marta to Miss Brazil's Opening Women's World Cup Game Against Jamaica

Marta will not take part in Brazil's opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup due to a thigh injury.

AFP

Updated:June 8, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Marta to Miss Brazil's Opening Women's World Cup Game Against Jamaica
Marta will miss Brazil's FIFA Women's World Cup opener (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Grenoble: Brazil star Marta will not play in her country's opening women's World Cup match against Jamaica on Sunday due to a thigh injury, her coach has confirmed.

"Marta's physical condition has improved, quicker than we had hoped, but it is a complicated injury," said Vadao at a press conference in Grenoble, where Brazil face the Jamaicans.

"She can sit on the bench if she wants to be next to her teammates, but she is in no state to play."

Nicknamed "Pele in a skirt" by the country's footballing great, the 33-year-old is widely considered to be the best female player of all time, but the World Cup has so far eluded her and her country.

Brazil's next game in Group C will be against Australia in Montpellier on Thursday.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram