Mason Greenwood Extends Manchester United Contract, Joel Matip Signs Long-Term Deal With Liverpool

Manchester United's promising teenage striker Mason Greenwood signed a new contract with the struggling Premier League club on Friday.

England Under-21 international Greenwood is now committed to United until 2023, with the option of a further year's extension.

The 18-year-old became United's youngest starter in the Premier League era when he faced Cardiff in May.

He has made nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season, scoring in a Europa League win over Astana and then against Rochdale in the League Cup.

"Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true," Greenwood told United's website.

"I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.

"I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential."

Greenwood's decision to pledge his future to United is a boost in a difficult season that has featured their worst start for 30 years.

The youngster has been with United since he was seven and Solskjaer believes he can continue to progress into a top-class striker at Old Trafford.

"We are delighted with the progress he has made. At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher," Solskjaer said.

"Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude.

"He has all the attributes to become a top player. There is no doubt he has an excellent future ahead of him."

MATIP EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH LIVERPOOL

Liverpool defender Joel Matip signed a long-term contract extension with the Premier League leaders on Friday.

Matip's existing deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but the former Cameroon international has now committed his future to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool didn't reveal the length of Matip's new contract, but media reports said the centre-back would now be tied to Anfield until 2024.

"It's a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. When you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is," Matip told Liverpool's website.

"We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we've seen how it is to win something and we want to have that feeling again.

"There are a lot of things still to achieve. You never know how it will end, you just have to work hard and do the best you can do. Then we will see.

"It is an honour to be a part of the club. It makes me happy that people think I've done a good job and they want to keep me."

Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer from German club Schalke in 2016.

The 28-year-old has established himself as Virgil van Dijk's partner at the heart of Liverpool's defence, holding off competition from Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

He has made 107 appearances for Liverpool, including last season's Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid.

Matip is set to return to the Liverpool side for Sunday's trip to bitter rivals Manchester United after missing the last two games due to an unspecified "knock".

Liverpool will equal Manchester City's Premier League record of 18 successive victories if they beat struggling United.

