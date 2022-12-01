'Match Against Australia is Going To Be Very Difficult'- Lionel Messi Ahead of Round of 16 Clash

Argentina won their last group match against Poland by 2-0 and after their impressive win, Lionel Messi-side sealed their spot in Round of 16 wherein they will play Australia.

After the win over Poland, Messi said their match against Australia is going to be a very difficult one for Argentina.

“The match against Australia is going to be very difficult. Anyone can beat anyone, everything is very even. We have to prepare the game in the best way as we always do,” said Messi.

He further said that they will take one match at a time and will continue to maintain their winning momentum.

“We must be calm and go game by game. Now another World Cup begins and hopefully we can continue to maintain what we did today,” Messi added.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old stated that his team came out stronger after his missed penalty, adding that they knew the game would change once the first goal went in.

“I was angry for having missed the penalty, but the team came out stronger after that mistake of mine. We knew that once the first goal went in, it would change the game,” said Messi.

Messi had gotten a golden opportunity to capitalise a penalty and score a goal but what is being known as one of the rarest sights in football, became a reality in Stadium 974 as he missed it. However, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez turned the match as they scored to guide Argentina to a 2-0 win over Poland.

Argentina’s first goal came in the 46th minute when Alexis Mac Allister, the Brighton midfielder latched on to Nahuel Molina’s drilled cross from the right flank to open the scoring for his side.

The other goal came in after 20 minutes, wherein Alvarez doubled Argentina’s lead. Enzo Fernandez played the Manchester City striker in with a fine through ball, who hit it with his side foot beyond the reach of Szczesny in goal.

Argentina looked ecstatic after the win as they topped Group C, confirming their qualification to the round of 16 stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It is to be noted that despite the loss, Poland also managed to cruise into next round, thanks to the points earned from matches against Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

