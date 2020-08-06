Matchday: Sevilla Take on Roma, Wolves Face Olympiakos in Europa League

A look at whats happening around European football on Thursday in the Europa League round of 16:

SEVILLA VS. ROMA

Roma is in good form after winning seven of its last eight Serie A games, including a 3-1 victory over Juventus on Saturday. Sevilla is unbeaten in any competition since February and has had three weeks’ rest since the Spanish season ended, compared to five days for Roma. This is a one-off match in the German city of Duisburg since no first leg was played in March.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN (3) VS. RANGERS (1)

German Cup finalist Bayer Leverkusen still has star forward Kai Havertz despite transfer speculation. Rangers returns to the 2019-20 season in the Europa League even though it already played its first match of 2020-21 in the Scottish league, beating Aberdeen 1-0 on Saturday.

WOLVERHAMPTON (1) VS. OLYMPIAKOS (1)

Wolves missed out on qualifying for the Europa League through the English league, but can still emulate their best-ever European run from 1972, when they reached the UEFA Cup final. Olympiakos has seen plenty of English opposition this season after knocking Arsenal out of the Europa League and playing Tottenham in the Champions League.

BASEL (3) VS. EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (0)

Basel aims to hold onto its lead from the first leg but could be hampered by fatigue after a frantic finish to the Swiss league season including games Friday and Monday. Frankfurt hasn’t played a competitive game since June 27 but drew 1-1 with Monaco in a friendly on Saturday.

COMING UP

The Champions League resumes Friday as Manchester City tries to hold on to a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid. Lyon has a 1-0 lead over Juventus.

