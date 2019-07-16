Take the pledge to vote

Matthijs de Ligt Likely to Have Agreed Personal Terms With Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax and the Netherlands teams last season.

July 16, 2019
Matthijs de Ligt Likely to Have Agreed Personal Terms With Juventus
Matthijs de Ligt captained Ajax Amsterdam to the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League last season. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Defender Matthijs de Ligt has agreed to join Juventus, Dutch and Italian media reported on Monday, but it was not clear whether the Turin club had yet agreed a fee with Ajax.

Reports said that the 19-year-old Dutch international, who captained Ajax to the semifinals of the Champions League, had agreed personal terms with Juventus and would arrive in Turin on Tuesday and undergo a medical on Wednesday.

Media in Italy said Juventus would pay Ajax of Amsterdam 75 million euros ($85 million).

De Ligt has been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs after his impressive play for resurgent Ajax and the Netherlands teams last season.

He has played 117 games for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 13 goals, including three as the club reached the last four of the Champions League last season, only to lose in the final seconds to Tottenham. De Ligt scored the winner in Turin as Ajax eliminated Juventus in the quarter-finals.

He has played 17 times for the Netherlands.

Earlier on Monday, Juventus unveiled Aaron Ramsey, the Welsh midfielder who had agreed in February to join as a free agent once his contract with Arsenal expired.

