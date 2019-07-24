Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Matthijs de Ligt Scores Own Goal in Juventus 'Friendly' Win Over Inter Milan

Juventus beat Inter Milan 4-3 in penalty shootout after the game ended at 1-1 after 90 minutes of football.

AFP

Updated:July 24, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Matthijs de Ligt Scores Own Goal in Juventus 'Friendly' Win Over Inter Milan
Cristiano was on target both in normal time and penalties as Juventus beat Inter Milan. (Photo Credit: @juventusfcen)
Loading...

Nanjing: Matthijs de Ligt scored an own goal 10 minutes into his first Juventus start before veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon inspired them to a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.

It may only have been a friendly between the Italian arch rivals, but tempers threatened to boil over at times, especially in a feisty second half in stifling Nanjing.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with Cristiano Ronaldo drawing Juventus level with a deflected second-half free-kick following De Ligt's own goal.

Then the 41-year-old Buffon -- more than twice De Ligt's age -- sprang to the fore in the shootout, making a triumphant return to the Serie A champions after a year with Paris Saint-Germain.

New Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said he could "accept mistakes" -- for now.

"The feeling is that we can improve a lot, especially in the offensive part of the game," said the former Chelsea boss.

"It is about changing the way of thinking and it is not easy to happen in a short time."

Dutch teenager De Ligt, who joined Juventus last week from Ajax for a reported 75 million euros ($85 million), came on as a substitute during Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore.

Sarri started the 19-year-old in the "Derby d'Italia" but the central defender got off to the worst possible beginning, directing the ball past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with his knee to give Inter the lead.

De Ligt, who was one of the most coveted players in world football before his big-money move, was largely untroubled thereafter before being substituted at the break.

It was only a pre-season friendly as part of the International Champions Cup, but Antonio Conte's Inter dealt out some rough treatment to Ronaldo.

Three times in the first half, in a match played in sweltering conditions in eastern China, the Portuguese forward was sent sprawling to the turf.

There was a flashpoint in the 51st minute when Juventus substitute Merih Demiral -- who was to score the winning penalty -- lashed out while waiting for his side to take a corner.

Minutes later skipper Leonardo Bonucci talked himself into a yellow card as the referee struggled to keep control.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram