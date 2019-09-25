Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham Hotspur Are 'Unsettled' After Colchester Shock in Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup: Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur lost 4-3 on penalties after being held to a goalless draw by Colchester.

AFP

Updated:September 25, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham Hotspur Are 'Unsettled' After Colchester Shock in Carabao Cup
Mauricio Pochettino has had a dismal start to the season with Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Colchester: Mauricio Pochettino claimed his struggling Tottenham side are "unsettled" after they suffered an embarrassing League Cup third-round defeat at fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday.

Pochettino's team were beaten 4-3 on penalties after being held to a goalless draw by a club 71 places below them, with Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura both missing during the shoot-out.

It was appropriate that Eriksen's effort was saved as the Denmark playmaker has been focus for much of the unrest in the Tottenham camp.

Eriksen said he wanted a new challenge at the end of last season, but his hopes of securing a move were dashed.

Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama also endured uncertainty about their futures and, even now the transfer window is closed, it remains uncertain whether they have long-term prospects at the club.

Pochettino conceded there are still issues behind the scenes, contributing to Tottenham's lacklustre start just months after their incredible run to the Champions League final.

"When you have an unsettled squad always it's difficult and you lose time and then you need time to recover the time you lose," Pochettino told reporters.

"That's where we are. Maybe our performances are good but you need this extra, which is mental, connection, it's energy to be all together, not to have different agendas in the squad.

"We need time again to build that togetherness that you need when you are competing at this level.

"We are in a period where it's a bit tough for us but we keeping working to find a solution.

"When this type of thing happens it's about staying clear and fresh and calm. We're trying to find solutions and we only need time."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram