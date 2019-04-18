English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
That’s Why We Love Football: Pochettino Ecstatic With Tottenham’s Dramatic Champions League Win
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City saw a last-minute goal ruled out with offside as Tottenham Hotspur reached their first semi-final in 57 years.
Mauricio Pochettino called Tottenham Hotspur players "my heroes". (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed his team as “heroes” after Wednesday’s astonishing Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City ended in an away goals win for his team after ending 4-4 on aggregate.
The 4-3 win on the night for Manchester City was so nearly 5-3 -- and progress to the last four for City -- but Raheem Sterling’s stoppage time effort was ruled out by a VAR review which correctly spotted Sergio Aguero off-side.
“It was unbelievable - the way it finished,” said Pochettino.
“I am so happy, so proud. My players are heroes to be here. I am so happy for them, so happy for the fans,” added the Argentine, who was without injured leading scorer Harry Kane.
Pochettino said he had gone through a wild mix of emotions during the final moments as four words flashed up on the big screen - “No goal, VAR, offiside” - confirmed that Sterling’s goal had been over-turned.
“In a moment many things happened in your head, the disappointment was massive but they changed the decision,” he added.
“That is why we love football. Today we showed great character and great personality it was an unbelievable game.”
Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, who gave the ball away in the build-up to Sterling’s disallowed goal, did not disguise his relief.
“I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet tonight. I thought it was all over but it was a fun game. It was a rollercoaster, we gave them a lot but also got a lot. It was a weird game,” he said.
Tottenham’s South Korean forward Son Heung-min, whose two strikes were part of the four goals scored in the opening 11 minutes, said it was an unforgettable game.
“I have never seen something like this. It was tough and crazy but we are very proud of our team mates. It was madness,” he said.
“Sometimes you are annoyed with VAR but today it is thank you. We fought together for 90 minutes. We showed unbelievable character and fight.”
The 4-3 win on the night for Manchester City was so nearly 5-3 -- and progress to the last four for City -- but Raheem Sterling’s stoppage time effort was ruled out by a VAR review which correctly spotted Sergio Aguero off-side.
“It was unbelievable - the way it finished,” said Pochettino.
“I am so happy, so proud. My players are heroes to be here. I am so happy for them, so happy for the fans,” added the Argentine, who was without injured leading scorer Harry Kane.
Pochettino said he had gone through a wild mix of emotions during the final moments as four words flashed up on the big screen - “No goal, VAR, offiside” - confirmed that Sterling’s goal had been over-turned.
“In a moment many things happened in your head, the disappointment was massive but they changed the decision,” he added.
“That is why we love football. Today we showed great character and great personality it was an unbelievable game.”
Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, who gave the ball away in the build-up to Sterling’s disallowed goal, did not disguise his relief.
“I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet tonight. I thought it was all over but it was a fun game. It was a rollercoaster, we gave them a lot but also got a lot. It was a weird game,” he said.
Tottenham’s South Korean forward Son Heung-min, whose two strikes were part of the four goals scored in the opening 11 minutes, said it was an unforgettable game.
“I have never seen something like this. It was tough and crazy but we are very proud of our team mates. It was madness,” he said.
“Sometimes you are annoyed with VAR but today it is thank you. We fought together for 90 minutes. We showed unbelievable character and fight.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank is Biggest Opener in Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan's Career, Earns Rs 21.6 Crores on Day 1
- Dhoni Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter After CSK Lose Against SRH in His Absence
- Apple Might be Working on Upgraded 4.7-inch iPhone Based on iPhone 8 Design
- Watch Sophie Turner Struggle with her New-Found Powers in X-Men: Dark Phoenix Final Trailer
- 'Game of Thrones' Mania Has Made its Way into The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results